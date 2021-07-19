Businesses & MP’s Demand End To ‘Pingdemic’ Farce That’s Keeping UK Closed

British Business leaders and MP’s have been putting pressure on prime minister Boris Johnson to end the NHS covid app ‘pingdemic’ that has been bringing Britain to its knees.

Their disapproval was made vocal after Johnson was forced to perform a humiliating U-turn and self-isolate following contact with Health Secretary Sajid Javid who has tested positive for Covid.

The Mail Online reports: Experts estimate around 1.8million people are still self-isolating after being ‘pinged’ by the NHS Covid app or contacted by Test and Trace.

Mr Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak had announced earlier today they would take part in a pilot scheme to avoid quarantine. This sparked furious accusations of ‘one rule for them and another rule for everybody else’.

Amid widespread outrage from politicians, business leaders and the public they caved in within hours and revealed they would join thousands of people who are having to self-isolate at home – in the PM’s case Chequers until July 26, his country estate in Buckinghamshire.

They had faced accusations they were accessing a ‘VIP lane’ that was not available to workers who are having to isolate, bringing some businesses and public transport to the brink of collapse.

The backlash saw Downing Street carry out a screeching U-turn inside only three hours. The row cast a shadow over tomorrow’s ‘Freedom Day’ relaxation

