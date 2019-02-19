Bush Lawyer Calls for Trump to Be Removed by Force

George W. Bush’s lawyer, Richard Painter, has called on the deep state to remove Trump from office by force.

According to Painter, Trump can legally be kicked out of the White House if he is deemed ‘mentally unstable.’

“I think we need to understand, though, why we’re in this situation,” Painter said, referring to Trump’s national emergency declaration.

“The president is not well at all mentally. I think he’s an extreme narcissist.” Painter warned.

Infowars.com reports: “He has been denied what he wants, his wall, and he is having a hissy fit. He is out of control, and he will not take ‘no’ for an answer from Congress.” Painter continued.

“He is going to tear the country apart. It’s unconstitutional. It’s illegal. He is going to do enormous damage to the Republican Party which is going to split right down the middle over this, and we really need to keep in mind that this is because the president is not well,” he added.

The former Bush lawyer said that Trump “is a man who believes Vladimir Putin rather than his own intelligence sources.”

“[Trump] is not capable of doing the job. He does need to be removed under the 25th amendment, but he stocked his cabinet with people who are unwilling to do that, and Congress is apparently unwilling to even try to remove him through impeachment.” Painter also stated.

Painter has repeatedly attacked Trump, even suggesting in 2017, on MSNBC programming, that Trump is engaged in ‘destroying democracy’ via a coup.

“The commander in chief is Donald Trump,” Painter said, adding “There is a risk of him using that power to destroy our democracy, whether you call it a coup or anything else. It’s not from the critics of Donald Trump that the danger is posed, it’s the fact that the man who is commander in chief of our military is engaged in obstruction of justice.”

In addition to Painter, Democratic candidate Elizabeth Warren also called Sunday for the 25th to be invoked, and for Trump to be removed.

The desperate calls for the 25th Amendment to be evoked, and the moves by deep staters to implement such a plot have been a mainstay since Trump was elected over two years ago.

The media has relentlessly attempted to portray the President as mentally unstable.

The President continues to warn that a coup plot is real:

“The biggest abuse of power and corruption scandal in our history, and it’s much worse than we thought. Andrew McCabe (FBI) admitted to plotting a coup (government overthrow) when he was serving in the FBI, before he was fired for lying & leaking.” @seanhannity @FoxNews Treason! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 19, 2019