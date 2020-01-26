Bus Carrying Covington Catholic Students Leaving ‘March for Life’ Involved in Deadly Crash

A bus carrying a group of Covington Catholic students attending the March for Life event in DC was involved in a deadly crash on Saturday morning.

According to one of the mothers of a student who was involved in the incident between students and a Native American activist last year, the bus carrying students was hit head on.

She confirmed to The Gateway Pundit that a teacher was injured, a student had a bloody nose and the driver of the other vehicle died.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: None of the students were seriously injured, but the driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. Their name has not yet been publicly released.

The crash happened around 7:20 a.m. in California, Kentucky.

WLWT reports, “according to witnesses on the scene, a southbound car somehow entered the northbound lanes of the highway, striking the charter bus head-on.”

“I saw a car come across the median and head toward me,” Ricky Lynn, a witness who was also driving north, told WLWT. “I was able to get out of the way.”

The Archdiocese of Covington was in the caravan of four busses carrying students and chaperones, and performed a final blessing over the deceased driver.

“This morning, a bus carrying students and chaperones home from the March for Life in Washington, DC was involved in an accident. EMT personnel and the Campbell County police have been at the scene and are handling the matter. Please join us in praying for everyone involved in this accident,” the Archdiocese said in a statement.

Students from Covington were badly slandered by the media during the March for Life last year, when they were bullied by adult activists. CNN has settled a lawsuit with student Nick Sandmann, but the amount of the settlement was concealed from the public.