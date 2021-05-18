Bully Biden Warns Americans: ‘Unvaccinated People Will Pay the Price’

Joe Biden has warned Americans who refuse to take the COVID-19 vaccination that they “will pay the price” for not falling into line.

“If the unvaccinated get vaccinated, they will protect themselves and other unvaccinated people around them. If they do not, states with low vaccination rates may see those rates go up – may see this progress reversed,” Biden warned.

“Those who are not vaccinated will end up paying the price,” he ominously added.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: We know that Covid-19 convalescent individuals (people naturally infected with Covid) have the T cell immunity to the variants as well, but the Biden Admin is waging a war on people who choose not to get the Covid jab.

VIDEO:

PRES. BIDEN: "Those who are not vaccinated will end up paying the price." pic.twitter.com/qQ7cAyoYUW — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 17, 2021

Biden’s threat to the unvaccinated comes after he gave Americans two choices: “Get vaxxed or mask.”