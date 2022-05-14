Bullet Fired Into Virginia AG’s Window After He Vows to Prosecute Left-Wing Extremists

A bullet was fired into the office of the Virginia Attorney General just days after Republican AG Jason Miyares warned leftist pro-abortion radicals that unlike in some other states they will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law if they execute attacks on churches and pro-life groups in Virginia.

Operating with names like “Ruth Sent Us,” pro-abortion leftists have threatened and carried out vile attacks on churches and pro-life groups across the country in the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s Roe leak. In one case, the offices of a pro-life Wisconsin non-profit were fire-bombed.

The bullet was fired into the Virginia Attorney General’s Office days after AG Jason Miyares issued a public statement warning the “extreme left” of the serious legal consequences they will face in Virginia should they choose to carry out domestic terror attacks in Virginia.

A.G. Jason Miyares’s office is on the sixth floor of a 13-story building in downtown Richmond

“My office will be monitoring protest activities directed at houses of worship and will refer alleged criminal violations to the United States Department of Justice or to the appropriate Commonwealth’s Attorney,” Miyares said in his Saturday statement, as pro-abortion radicals planned to kick-off their violent campaign nationwide on Mother’s Day. “I will not hesitate to bring suit to protect the religious freedom of this Commonwealth,” Miyares went on to say, highlighting his authority and determination to bring civil suits against those who dare to interfere with the religious freedom of Virginians. National File report:

Just two days later, on Monday night, a bullet was found by custodial staff at the Virginia Attorney General’s sixth floor office in Richmond’s Barbara Johns Building. Police were called to the scene and when they arrived, found a small hole in the office’s window indicating where the bullet had entered, The Washington Examiner reports.

Despite rampant threats made against pro-life activists, elected officials, and Supreme Court Justices, Chief Deputy AG Chuck Slemp downplayed the incident to the press and claimed it doesn’t appear that the office was targeted. AG Miyares has yet to post any information regarding the incident to social media. Slemp reportedly told The Examiner that “there is no indication that this incident was targeted at the OAG specifically or any individual employee.”

In addition to the attack on the Attorney General’s Office, in the aftermath of the Roe draft ruling leak, a Northern Virginia pregnancy center was vandalized with pro-abortion graffiti, and radical demonstrators have staged “protests” to harass Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito at his Virginia home. That demonstration has led to sharp criticism of Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin, who has refused to step in and stop the obvious intimidation effort at Justice Alito’s private home.

For his part, Miyares says the home protests s are illegal under Virginia law but that the decision to prosecute the demonstrators is not his to make.