Buffalo Killer Plans To ‘Remove Gun Rights’ In US – Will Liberals Aid and Abet This Terrorist?

The Buffalo mass shooter’s manifesto says his plan and desired result is the removal of gun rights in the US. Will politicians work to aid and abet the terrorist’s goal?
Payton Gendron published an online manifesto before embarking on his killing spree. The motivations behind Gendron’s actions are very different to what mainstream news is telling the public.
The Epoch Times’ Jack Phillips notes the manifesto suggests that the shooter chose Buffalo, NY because of its stringent gun laws as part of his masterplan to remove gun rights in the US:
“Won’t your attack result in calls for the removal of gun rights in the United States?” the author rhetorically asked himself in the manifesto.
“Yes, that is the plan all along, you said you would fight to protect your rights and the constitution, soon will come the time.”
“NY has cucked gun laws. Assault style weapons and high capacity magazines are illegal for civilians to own, thus lowering threats from law-abiding civilians,” the individual wrote, adding that he obtained a Bushmaster XM-15.
“Since I live in New York, I had to buy a cucked version of this before illegally modifying it,” he said.
There are many aspects of the Buffalo shooting that don’t add up. Many people online are speculating the shooting smells like a CIA psy-op. In his video, the shooter name-drops many organizations the Feds want banned, used all of the weapons the Feds want banned, was double-tapping people he shot, and was doing tactical reloads behind cover like a trained operator.
Gendron’s manifesto is also cheap copy of Christchurch mosque shooter Brenton Tarrant’s manifesto.
We know that the Feds recruit mentally ill and impressionable young men and train them to be domestic terrorists in order to progress their own agenda. And Gendron has a known history of mental illness.
Aside from the manifesto that investigators are still combing through to confirm authenticity, The Buffalo News said police in 2021 were notified when Gendron threatened violence to others at his local high school.
“A school official reported that this very troubled young man had made statements indicating that he wanted to do a shooting, either at a graduation ceremony, or sometime after,” a law enforcement official familiar with the case told the local paper.
At the time, NY State Police investigated Gendron under the section of state mental health laws, and he was referred for a mental health evaluation.
