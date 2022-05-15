Buffalo Killer Exposed As Far-Left Activist Who Wanted ‘Justice for Ukraine’ – Hated Those Opposed to War – Media Blackout

Buffalo shooter Payton Gendron is a far-left activist who vowed to ‘seek justice for Ukraine’ and expressed hatred for conservatives opposed to war, according to his leaked manifesto.
The published manifesto shows support for the same symbols used by the Nazi Azov Battalion in Ukraine. The shooter also expressed hatred for Americans opposed to US military involvement in the Ukraine conflict in his manifesto.
In other words, Payton Gendron supports the far-left globalist agenda in Ukraine and sympathises with the neo-nazi groups Russia is trying to fight.
The shooter also hates Fox News, which is the opposite of what the mainstream media is currently reporting.
“On the political compass I fall in the mild-moderate authoritarian left category…” Gendron wrote in his manifesto.
Quotes from Buffalo Shooter Payton Gendron’s Manifesto
When talking about his political affiliation in his manifesto Peyton Gendron wrote:
“When I was 12 I was deep into communist ideology, talk to anyone from my old high school and ask about me and you will hear that. From age 15 to 18 however, I consistently moved farther to the right. On the political compass I fall in the mildmoderate authoritarian left category, and I would prefer to be called a populist.”
When discussing the type of people he supports he wrote:
“I support many of those that take a stand against ethnic and cultural genocide. Brenton Tarrant, Patrick Crusius, John Earnest, Robert Bowers, Phillip Manshaus, Luca Traini, Anders Breivik, Dylann Roof, Anton Lundin Pettersson, Darren Osbourne etc. I have never had any connections with other confirmed partisans though”.
When discussing if he was expecting to be alive in prison he said:
“Yes, I do wish to see how the world plays out after all. If I become old in the same prison. I would only assume that we have passed the point of no return and will die out, and that I have failed. If we do rise up against the replacers, I expect that I will be let out and honored amongst my people”.
A picture captured from Buffalo Tops Friendly Market mass shooting livestream revealed that Payton Gendron had Waukesha Parade victims written on his gun.
