Bruce Springsteen Vows To Leave The USA If Trump Is Re-elected in November

Bruce Springsteen will pack his bags and be on the “next plane” to Australia should Donald Trump win re-election in November, the rocker said Thursday during a virtual interview.

“If Trump is re-elected – which he will not be; I’m predicting right now he’s gonna lose – if by some happenstance he should be, I’ll see you on the next plane,” Springsteen told Australian reporters.

“I love Australia,” the Democrat Party activist gushed to the Australian press. “Every time, we have nothing but good times down there. It’s always a treat to come. Love the people, love the geography, great place for motorcycle trips, it’s close to our hearts.”

As Breitbart News reported, on Tuesday he joined fiction author Don Winslow to push theAtlantic‘s discredited report Trump called American servicemen “losers” and “suckers.”

The tired allegation is repeated in their new anti-Trump ad focusing on flipping Pennsylvania for Joe Biden.

The video, titled “America Needs Pennsylvania,” spotlights the impact that the president’s trade war with China has had on farmers and steel workers, as well as the toll that the coronavirus has taken on the state.

The 71-year-old songwriter’s contribution to the piece appears to be his Oscar-winning song “Streets of Philadelphia,” from the 1993 movie Philadelphia, which plays on the soundtrack.

Last month Springsteen said he found the last few years under Trump to be a “very disturbing time,” and that “overall, as somebody who was a born populist, I’ve got a little less faith in my neighbors than I had four years ago.”

“White supremacy and white privilege have gone much deeper than I thought they did,” the rocker said on the subject of the Marxist political organization Black Lives Matter, which he claimed shone a light on America and racism.

“I think my feeling previously to the past three or four years was that racism and white supremacy and white privilege were veins in our extremities, rather than an aorta that cuts through the very heart of the nation, which I feel it is now.”