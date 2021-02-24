Bruce Springsteen & Barack Obama Team Up To Discuss Race & The ‘State of America’

Left-wing singer, songwriter and musician Bruce Springsteen teamed up with former President Barack Obama for a new podcast discussing a variety of topics.

During the poscast titled: Renegades: Born in the U.S.A., Obama and Springsteen discuss “race, fatherhood, marriage, and the ‘state’ of America.”

Obama said: “On the surface, Bruce and I don’t have a lot in common. He’s a white guy from a small town in Jersey. I’m a black guy of mixed race born in Hawaii. He’s a rock-n-roll icon. I’m not as cool…In our own ways, Bruce and I have been on parallel journeys trying to understand this country that’s given us both so much.”

Breitbart reports: Springsteen shared a preview of the podcast on Monday, which ended with a series of images, including Obama stumping for President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, whom the rocker supported in the lead-up to the election. He eventually went on to perform at Biden’s primetime inauguration celebration.

Bruce joins President @barackobama for a long and meaningful conversation that touched on so much of what we’re all dealing with these days. Listen to the first two episodes of their new podcast Renegades: Born In The USA now on @spotify. https://t.co/D7hvKyCxxQ pic.twitter.com/zFfSLyedWn — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) February 22, 2021

Springsteen’s support of Obama spans back to 2008 as the then-senator faced off against the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ). The “Glory Days” crooner supported Obama again in 2012, calling him the “best choice to get us and keep us moving in the right direction.”

“We’re still living through very hard times but justice, equality and real freedom are not always a tide rushing in. They are more often a slow march, inch by inch, day after long day. I believe President Obama feels these days in his bones and has the strength to live them with us and to lead us to a country ‘…where no one crowds you and no one goes it alone,’” Springsteen said at the time.

Obama awarded Bruce Springsteen with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in a star-studded ceremony in November 2016, celebrating him as one of several Americans who “have lifted our spirits, strengthened our union, pushed us towards progress” and crediting Springsteen for crafting “anthems of our America, the reality of who we are and the reverie of who we want to be.”