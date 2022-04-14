Brooklyn Shooter Is Anti-Trump Activist Who Was Radicalized by CNN

The Brooklyn shooter is a Black Lives Matter terrorist with anti-Trump and pro-CNN views, according to reports.

Police are currently searching for Frank R. James who has been named as a person of interest over the attack in Brooklyn.

“Police identified Frank R. James, 62, of Philadelphia as a person of interest in the case,” CBS News stated in a report yesterday.

“They say James rented a U-Haul van that might be connected to the shooting.”

Videos from the attack show that the air was filled with smoke from smoke bombs that had been detonated on the subway.

The shooter then fired dozens of rounds during the attack, hitting at least a ten people and injuring dozens more.

Heavy.com identified a Facebook page belonging to James.

The page contains numerous posts that fantasize about shooting people in support of BLM.

Journalist Andy Ngo tweeted out screenshots from the Facebook account that showed posts promoting the Black Liberation Army, Black Lives Matter, a photo of the man who murdered five police officers in Dallas in 2016, and a photo calling to “kill all the whiteys.”

James also regularly praised communist Cuban dictator Fidel Castro, and expressed a desire to hurt white people, including President Donald Trump.

Breaking: NYPD named Frank James as a person of interest in the #Brooklyn mass shooting. I looked into his social media. Like the Waukesha suspect & the Louisville BLM activist who allegedly tried to assassinate a mayoral candidate, he appeared to be a fan of black nationalism. pic.twitter.com/aUQZGakJfW — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) April 12, 2022

"It's time for action"



For years, Frank James, the person of interest in the #Brooklyn mass shooting, has made references to shooting and killing people on his Facebook posts. pic.twitter.com/dCzK4JddUp — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) April 13, 2022