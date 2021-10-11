Britons Being Warned To Brace For Covid Surge & A New ‘Super Cold’

Brits are being warned that they face another challenging winter this year as GPs sound the alarm about a surge in Covid cases, the seasonal flu and now a “super cold”

Health experts had already said the NHS could be overwhelmed in the next few months as a return to pre-lockdown life could see a spike in flu cases. Now doctors are creating even more panic as the common cold looks set to return… with a vengeance.

The UK Health Security Agency chief executive, Dr Jenny Harries is also warning that people who catch flu and Covid at the same time will be twice as likely to die than those who only have coronavirus.

No mention of covid vaccine side affects…….

The Express reports: Months of isolating, frequent hand-washing and face-covering may have reduced the public’s overall immunity to influenza and other infectious bugs. Dr Earim Chaudry, Medical Director of men’s health platform Manual, has told Express.co.uk that the nation faces another health crisis – the “super cold”.

Dr Chaudry said: “All of our focus has been on the pandemic for the last year and a half.

“Every slight соugh hаѕ lеd tо panic аnd уеt аnоthеr Covid tеѕt.

“Right now, if уоu type thе wоrdѕ ‘wоrѕt соld еvеr’ intо Twittеr’ѕ search engine, уоu will find a lоt оf people соmрlаining thеу fееl likе they have been ѕtruсk dоwn by a train – but nоt with thе dreaded COVID-19.

“They’ve dоnе lаtеrаl flow tеѕtѕ аnd got nеgаtivе rеѕultѕ but hаvе bееn ill fоr more thаn a wееk аnd аrе left wondering ‘if it’ѕ ever gоing tо end’. And they’re nоt alone in this.”

A dive into social media reveals hundreds of people complaining about severe symptoms of the cold that have prompted them to take a Covid test.

Twitter user Rosemary McKeever said: “Yep, three of us have had it, both kids have had to be off school as it’s so severe.

“Worst cold I’ve ever had. Not Covid – have done [lateral flow] and PCR.”

James Harris tweeted: “This is without a doubt the longest, worst cold I’ve ever had.”

And Adriana Jones said: “Home with the worst cold or flu I ever recall.

“Covid test was negative. Hearing the same from others.

“Are we about to find out a new virus? Time will tell. #maybejusttheflu”

The common cold is caused by a wide range of viruses, including some 100 different rhinoviruses, rirtr syncytial viru (RSV), adenoviruses, as well as non-Covid coronaviruses.

According to Dr Chaudry, occasional exposure to the pathogens in the winter “tops up” our immunity to them.

But this has not been the case as a result of the Covid pandemic and that may have caused people to react so strongly to catching a cold.

He said: “Symptoms of COVID-19 can often be similar to symptoms of other respiratory illnesses such as the common cold.

“A normal cold presents with a runny nose, sneezing, a bit of a sore throat, and feeling a bit rundown.”

But people who have reported coming down with the “super cold” claim to experience much more severe symptoms.

These include waking up at night to cough, having a constantly runny nose and general lethargy.