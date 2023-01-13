British Tory MP Suspended & Under ‘Formal Investigation’ For Exposing Covid Jabs

British MP Andrew Bridgen has been suspended from sitting as a Conservative MP and is likely to be permanently cast out from the party after questioning the safety of covid vaccines.

Bridgen has been putting his head on the line to get the truth out about the experimental ‘covid vaccinations’ and had recently called for the jabs to be suspended claiming a report linking heart problems to the mRNA jab had been deliberately suppressed.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Bridgen was suspended after he tweeted an article by ZeroHedge which detailed American CDC statistics showing Covid jabs are far more dangerous than previously reported.

Along with this article, Bridgen also wrote, “As one consultant cardiologist said to me this is the biggest crime against humanity since the holocaust.”

The Leicestershire MP has since apologised likening the jabs to the Holocaust, but has denied that it was anti-Semitic. He also denied all allegations of racism and is seeking legal advice against those who have labelled him so.

Infowars reports: Matt Hancock, the disgraced UK Health Secretary who locked the nation down during Covid, erupted at Bridgen on Wednesday, telling the Prime Minister the tweet was a “disgusting, antisemitic, anti-vax conspiracy theory” that is “deeply offensive” and “anti-scientific.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak agreed with his friend Hancock and condemned Bridgen’s “unacceptable” language and pledged to eradicate “the scourge of antisemitism.”

Please point to what exactly is “anti-Semitic” about his statement.



And while you’re at it, please show me the lie.



Stop pretending to care about our Jewish community in your cheap political point-scoring.



Andrew Bridgen is right. pic.twitter.com/7o0SInJ2qK — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) January 11, 2023

Of course, the article shared by Bridgen is completely scientific and based on government data.

Additionally, it is not “anti-Semitic” to warn of another potential genocide taking place.

The British MP has been constantly sharing epic videos and articles exposing the dangerous shots lately, but apparently just typing the word “Holocaust” crossed a line for The Labour Party.

Responding to Matt Hancock calling Bridgen an anti-Semite, cardiologist Dr. Aseem Malhotra wrote on Twitter, “With the greatest respect Matt, there’s no conspiracy theory here it’s the product of a system failure of which we are all victims; the corporate capture of public health. Happy to meet with you again & present the data. Also majority of responses to your tweet are not supportive.”

With the greatest respect Matt,there’s no conspiracy theory here it’s the product of a system failure of which we are all victims ;the corporate capture of public health.Happy to meet with you again & present the data. Also majority of responses to your tweet are not supportive. https://t.co/EI8YjHkECc — Dr Aseem Malhotra (@DrAseemMalhotra) January 11, 2023

Heritage Party leader David Kurten praised Bridgen for standing up as the only MP to discuss vaccine injuries and deaths.

BREAKING: Andrew Bridgen MP kicked out of Tory Party for speaking up about injection injuries. pic.twitter.com/8m1ojuLkoc — David Kurten (@davidkurten) January 11, 2023

BBC broadcaster Dominique Samuels tweeted in defense of Bridgen, saying he was punished for “telling the truth about the COVID-19 vaccine.”

“His statements are backed up by the opinions of eminent scientists,” she wrote. “This government is on the side of Big Pharma and the WEF. It doesn’t give a damn about you.”

She also pointed out that the MP didn’t even make the statement about the Holocaust as it was a cardiologist who made the comparison.