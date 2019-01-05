British Special Forces Soldiers Seriously Wounded In ISIS Missile Attack In Syria

Two British special forces soldiers have been seriously injured in Syria after being hit by an ISIS missile according to reports.

The wounded soldiers are believed to be SAS servicemen.

Local media reports that four soldiers were hit, including a YPG fighter and the two Brits.

US helicopters airlifted them to an American field hospital after an anti-tank guided missile was launched towards the advancing Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

The Independent reports: The Kurdish-led People’s Protection Units (YPG) said on Saturday evening that two British soldiers were injured in an attack near the eastern town of Deir al-Zour, according to unconfirmed reports.

It is believed the incident happened this morning and the soldiers were airlifted from the scene by US forces for medical treatment.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has not commented on the reports, and has not confirmed whether special forces troops are operating in Syria.

A spokesman for the department said: “We do not comment on special forces.”