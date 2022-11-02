British Scientists Create Mutant COVID Superstrain in ‘High-Risk’ Biolab Experiment

A potentially lethal new strain of COVID has been created in a “high-risk” university bio-laboratory experiment in London, according to British reports.

Following the news last month that Boston University created a new COVID strain with an 80% kill rate, the Daily Mail reports that researchers at Imperial College London have hybridized the original Wuhan strain of the disease with both the Omicron or Delta variants separately.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Imperial College is yet to reveal how lethal the lab-developed strain is, and they have denied that the work constitutes gain of function, the process now widely believed to have been responsible for the original strain in Wuhan.

Molecular biologist Dr. Richard Ebright slammed the British scientists, stating that the new mutant strain, which was injected into hamsters in London, “is insanity, both in terms of the redundancy and waste,” and that it has zero “foreseeable practical applications.”

At least four labs on two continents now have constructed non-natural, lab-generated viruses that retain the high immune escape of Omicron and acquire higher severity than Omicron and that, as such, are reasonably expected to increase transmission or pathogenicity in humans. https://t.co/jKeDXXNY2G — Richard H. Ebright (@R_H_Ebright) October 28, 2022

This should be a wake-up call. — Richard H. Ebright (@R_H_Ebright) October 28, 2022

If the world wishes to avoid new new pandemics caused by lab-generated pathogens, then it is urgently necessary to restrict high-risk, low-benefit research that creates enhanced potential pandemic pathogens and to implement effective national oversight with force of law." — Richard H. Ebright (@R_H_Ebright) October 28, 2022

Summit report: Dr. Ebright also warned the development is huge “especially, in terms of the risk of triggering a new pandemic wave upon accidental or deliberate release of the laboratory-generated viruses.”

“This should be a wake-up call,” the biologist urged, adding “If the world wishes to avoid new pandemic waves and pandemics caused by lab-generated enhanced potential pandemic pathogens, then it is urgently necessary to restrict senseless high-risk, low-benefit research that creates enhanced potential pandemic pathogens and to implement effective national oversight, with force of law, on such research.”

"[T]here is no justification for intentionally making potential pandemic viruses more transmissible. The consequences of an accident could be too horrific, and such engineered viruses are not needed for vaccines."



A Plea for Making Virus Research Safer https://t.co/orioZLXQm8 — Richard H. Ebright (@R_H_Ebright) October 30, 2022

The news comes after Boston University created a new strain with an 80 percent KILL RATE in a similar experiment last month.

NEW: After Boston University created a new COVID with an 80% kill rate, it’s now been revealed Imperial College London has done nearly the same thing, merging the deadly original virus with the highly contagious Omicron. Critics are calling it “insanity” and “playing with fire.” — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) October 29, 2022

Former director of the Israeli Government’s Institute for Biological Research, Professor Shmuel Shapira, described the research as “playing with fire.”

This should be totally forbbiden, Its playing with fire.

Boston University CREATES new Covid strain that has an 80% kill rate https://t.co/4zSmwcsjmi — Prof Shmuel C. Shapira MD MPH (@shmuelcshapira) October 17, 2022

Last week, a new interim report released by the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions concluded that the origins of Covid-19 more likely than not came from a “research-related incident,” rather than “natural zoonotic spillover.”

“While precedent of previous outbreaks of human infections from contact with animals favors the hypothesis that a natural zoonotic spillover is responsible for the origin of SARS-CoV-2, the emergence of SARS-CoV-2 that resulted in the COVID-19 pandemic was most likely the result of a research-related incident,” the report states, while conceding that “This conclusion is not intended to be dispositive.”