British Scientists Create Mutant COVID Superstrain in ‘High-Risk’ Biolab Experiment

A potentially lethal new strain of COVID has been created in a “high-risk” university bio-laboratory experiment in London, according to British reports.
Following the news last month that Boston University created a new COVID strain with an 80% kill rate, the Daily Mail reports that researchers at Imperial College London have hybridized the original Wuhan strain of the disease with both the Omicron or Delta variants separately.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
Imperial College is yet to reveal how lethal the lab-developed strain is, and they have denied that the work constitutes gain of function, the process now widely believed to have been responsible for the original strain in Wuhan.
Latest Videos
YouTube BANNED Us After We Posted This Video About the WEF
Unearthed US Gov’t Docs Reveal Feds Are Manipulating Hurricanes
WEF: ‘Humans Must Plug Themselves Into Our Matrix or Die’
Kanye West: Satanic Illuminati Elite Have Infested Hollywood
FBI Chief Found Dead After Exposing Sickening Truth About Elite Pedophilia
Disturbing Proof the WEF and UN Are Quietly Deleting the Internet
WEF Insider Reveals 'Bug-Eating Agenda' Is About Destroying the Human Soul
Coolio Was About To Take Down Hollywood Pedophile Ring Before He Died
Pope Francis Vows To Usher In ‘One World Religion’
Molecular biologist Dr. Richard Ebright slammed the British scientists, stating that the new mutant strain, which was injected into hamsters in London, “is insanity, both in terms of the redundancy and waste,” and that it has zero “foreseeable practical applications.”
Summit report: Dr. Ebright also warned the development is huge “especially, in terms of the risk of triggering a new pandemic wave upon accidental or deliberate release of the laboratory-generated viruses.”
“This should be a wake-up call,” the biologist urged, adding “If the world wishes to avoid new pandemic waves and pandemics caused by lab-generated enhanced potential pandemic pathogens, then it is urgently necessary to restrict senseless high-risk, low-benefit research that creates enhanced potential pandemic pathogens and to implement effective national oversight, with force of law, on such research.”
The news comes after Boston University created a new strain with an 80 percent KILL RATE in a similar experiment last month.
Former director of the Israeli Government’s Institute for Biological Research, Professor Shmuel Shapira, described the research as “playing with fire.”
Last week, a new interim report released by the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions concluded that the origins of Covid-19 more likely than not came from a “research-related incident,” rather than “natural zoonotic spillover.”
“While precedent of previous outbreaks of human infections from contact with animals favors the hypothesis that a natural zoonotic spillover is responsible for the origin of SARS-CoV-2, the emergence of SARS-CoV-2 that resulted in the COVID-19 pandemic was most likely the result of a research-related incident,” the report states, while conceding that “This conclusion is not intended to be dispositive.”
Baxter Dmitry
Email: baxter@newspunch.com
Latest posts by Baxter Dmitry (see all)
- British Scientists Create Mutant COVID Superstrain in ‘High-Risk’ Biolab Experiment - November 2, 2022
- Globalist Elite Demand ‘Covid Amnesty’ For Pandemic Tyrants As Public Turns Against Them - November 2, 2022
- YouTube BANNED Us After We Posted This Video About the WEF - November 1, 2022