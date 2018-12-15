British Royal Family Implicated In New Pedophile Lawsuit

The British Royal Family is being dragged back into the Jeffrey Epstein pedophile scandal after a photo of Prince Andrew with an underage prostitute was submitted as an exhibit in a new US court case.

Epstein ended up walking free earlier this month after paying hush money to the child victims.

However, his victims were still given their opportunity to testify in a Florida courtroom earlier this week.

Collective-evolution.com reports: Below is a picture of Prince Andrew with Virginia Roberts, one of Epstein’s accusers, and victim of billionaire Jeffrey Epstein.

The photograph shows the Prince with his arm around Roberts’ waist. It was taken at a London residence in March 2001, at which time Roberts would have been 17.

Roberts claims that she was forced to have sex with Epstein, and then “loaned out” to have sex with his friends, including Prince Andrew.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson stated: “It is emphatically denied The Duke of York had any form of sexual contact or relationship with Virginia Roberts.”

Epstein’s Plea Deal

Alexander Acosta, negotiated a plea agreement for Epstein, sealing a 53-page FBI indictment against him and avoiding any federal criminal charges being brought against him.

Is it possible that Epstein’s plea deal involved getting information that has helped to prosecute Prince Andrew now?

Acosta is now Donald Trump’s Secretary of labor, which is interesting because Trump has pledged to deal with the human sex trafficking issue.

In his first month in office, the president said he was “prepared to bring the full force and weight of our government” to end human trafficking, and he signed an executive order directing federal law enforcement to prioritize dismantling the criminal organizations behind forced labor, sex trafficking, involuntary servitude and child exploitation.

One of the reasons it is difficult to prosecute criminals in the system is that it is so deep, complicated, and a lot of disinformation and obfuscation are put out. The idea of elite pedophile rings are still labelled as “conspiracy theories” by establishment media like the New York Times and CNN, who have also been accused of participating in these types of activities. It seems nobody within this realm has a clean sheet, or at least if you’ve done the research it’s very rare. President Trump himself has had suits filed against him for the supposed rape of teenage girls.

It is only in working to separate fact from fiction, and actually be willing to look into these matters and consider the possibilities that these crimes are occurring on a massive scale, that we will help to expose what is really going on.