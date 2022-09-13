British Police Arrest Man For Calling Out Prince Andrew’s Links To Elite Pedophile Ring

A brave protester who told Prince Andrew he is a “sick, old man” during a procession of the Queen’s coffin in Edinburgh, Scotland has been arrested and charged by police.

The 22-year-old heckled Prince Andrew over his Jeffrey Epstein connections as the royal family member walked with his siblings behind his mother’s coffin on Monday (12 September) as it was moved to St Giles’ Cathedral from the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

Footage shows the man being yanked back by bystanders after shouting, “Andrew you’re a sick, old man,” as the Queen’s coffin made its way past.

Members of the public pulled the man to the ground before he was arrested by police, though footage shows the man arguing he’d ‘done nothing wrong’.

Another angle of the incident shows two other men pushing the protester, before a woman in the background can be heard telling them to get their hands off him.

Prince Andrew is still reeling from the fallout from his ill-fated friendship with deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Spoke to the protestor who was arrested on the Royal Mile today for shouting abuse at Prince Andrew during the Queen’s procession – his name is Rory, here’s what he had to say: pic.twitter.com/8GTwnVGLF7 — Joseph Anderson (@janderson_news) September 12, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II’s decision to strip Prince Andrew of his military titles and patronages was a brutal and humiliating exercise in damage-limitation, according to royal experts.

The move to cast out Andrew, the 95-year-old queen’s second son, came a day after a judge in the United States allowed a civil lawsuit accusing him of sexual abuse to proceed. Andrew eventually reached a $21 million settlement with his accuser, Virginia Giuffre.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “A 22-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with a breach of the peace on the Royal Mile around 2.50pm on Monday, September 12.

“He was released on an undertaking to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”