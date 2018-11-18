British PM Theresa May Claims UK ‘Benefits Greatly’ From Sharia Law

British Prime Minister Theresa May believes the United Kingdom “benefits greatly” from the existence of Sharia Law.

The prime minister, who is currently under fire for failing to negotiate a satisfactory Brexit deal with the European Union, also sparked outrage in the UK when she defended the existence of Sharia courts in Britain.

There are thought to be at least one hundred Sharia Law Courts operating throughout the UK, dispensing Islamic justice outside the remit of the British legal system.

Judgements handed down by the Sharia courts have no legal basis in the UK, but there are fears their presence means Muslims are refusing to integrate into British society and have plans to replace the British legal system with Sharia law.

But in a controversial intervention Theresa May, formerly the British Home Secretary, claimed many British citizens “benefit a great deal” from Sharia Law in the UK.

Theresa May INSISTS many British people “benefit a great deal” from guidance offered by Sharia teaching……Hmm interesting — Ernie Warrender (@ErnieWarrender) May 27, 2016

The Express reports: Furious commenters took to social media to slam May’s comments, which they branded “unbelievable“.

Belinda Wood ‏tweeted: “Theresa May hails Sharia Benefits!! What is happening, a home sec seems to want a secondary law system for those seeking to destroy democracy.”

Another user called Lithlad ‏said: “While Theresa May explores the benefits of sharia law, Saudi Arabia bans cat photos for being ‘too Western’. I hate this septic isle.“

And a third, going under the name P.Pink, simply responded: “God help us, from atheist.“

Nile Gardiner, a foreign policy analyst and former aide to Margaret Thatcher, was also unimpressed by the comments, describing them as “unbelievable“.

As long as sharia councils exist, minorities within minorities + women will face pressure to use religious 'courts'. https://t.co/MmBbFguJX3 — National Secular Society (@NatSecSoc) May 26, 2016

Mrs May’s remarks came as she launched a Home Office probe, led by Professor Mona Siddiqui, investigating the treatment of women in cases involving divorce, domestic violence and child custody.

She said: “Many British people of different faiths follow religious codes and practices, and benefit a great deal from the guidance they offer.

“A number of women have reportedly been victims of what appear to be discriminatory decisions taken by Sharia councils, and that is a significant concern.

“Professor Siddiqui, supported by a panel with a strong balance of academic, religious and legal expertise, will help us better understand whether and the extent to which Sharia law is being misused or exploited and make recommendations to the Government on how to address this.”