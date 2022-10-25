British PM Rishi Sunak’s Family Owns WEF-Linked Social Credit Score Company

Billionaire Rishi Sunak, Britain’s newly installed Prime Minister, has family ties to a technology partner of the World Economic Forum that has advocated for a New World Order agenda complete with a “social credit score” and a ban on cash.

Sunak’s wife, Akshata Murty, is the daughter of the Indian billionaire NR Narayana Murthy, often described as the Bill Gates of India, who founded the software company Infosys. According to reports, his daughter has a 0.91 percent stake in the company, worth about £700m.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Infosys is listed as an official partner of the World Economic Forum (WEF) , who are reportedly developing the technology to implement its Chinese style “social credit score” system in WEF-aligned countries.

Social credit scores are already being used in China and are used to control every aspect of an individual’s life. The WEF are championing the system, claiming it is needed to control such things as ‘climate change’ and are directly pressuring “infiltrated” governments to implement it.

For a social credit score to work, punishment for doing the wrong thing must be the ultimate incentive, and there is no better ‘incentive’ than to take away someone’s money.

The new British Prime Minister’s links to the WEF do not end with his family’s business.

Several Infosys executives have also contributed articles to the WEF website, including the company’s Global Head, President, and Chief Compliance Officer. Infosys President Mohit Joshi has penned articles for the site in favour of digital banking, which provides the technological framework for the “social credit score” system the WEF has come under scrutiny for attempting to effectuate across the world.

Joshi echoes these sentiments in an article for the WEF from August 2020: “Why it’s time to take central banks’ digital currencies seriously.” “What is clear is that the crisis of COVID-19 presents many challenges – but also a unique opportunity to rethink how money is managed and used in our society,” he asks.

In another Article for the WEF Infosys CEO states: “The Chinese government in Zhejiang Province has developed an “enterprise digital code” for just this purpose, responding to small and mediums banks (SMBs) with easy-to-access financial resources. MYBank, a subsidiary of Ant Financial, the Chinese Big Tech firm, collaborates with the Chinese government through this scheme to provide cheap loans and other financial products to SMBs.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s links to the WEF go even deeper.

The Sunak family company is also a member of the WEF’s Partnering Against Corruption Initiative (PACI), which includes cross-industry representatives from the world’s largest corporations. The National Pulse recently exposed how the initiative, which purports to fight for transparency in business practices, is the former CEO of Reuters who now serves as a board member at COVID-19 vaccine maker Pfizer a company that is entirely opaque with it’s own business practices.