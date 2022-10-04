British PM Liz Truss Vows To Usher In ‘The Great Reset’

New British PM Liz Truss has vowed to help usher in ‘The Great Reset’ on behalf of the global elite, despite previously presenting herself as an anti-globalist politician.

When Truss became a potential candidate to replace Johnson as British Prime Minister, many in the independent media warned that her ongoing associations with the World Economic Forum and attendance at Davos events might be a huge red flag.

Summit.news reports: It is a concrete reality that the new PM has been a participant in the Davos meetings held by the World Economic Forum, a central hub of globalism that acts as a think tank and propaganda mill where new narratives are born. Specifically, the WEF is most known for its “Great Reset” mantra, which is part of founder Klaus Schwab’s “4th Industrial Revolution” concept. A key focus of the Great Reset is something called the “Shared Economy,” which is described as the complete erasure of private property and the implementation of communist-like governance over individual economic participation.

The Shared Economy is the source of the phrase “You will own nothing and be happy,” which actually comes from an article written by the WEF and published by Forbes Magazine titled ‘Welcome To 2030: I Own Nothing, Have No Privacy And Life Has Never Been Better.’

Far from being a “conspiracy theory,” the Great Reset is commonly presented by the WEF as the ultimate end game – An agenda, not just an idea. This has rightly caused concern among the public, because many WEF concepts that are presented at Davos end up being adopted by major governments and instituted into law. And, many Davos attendees tend to climb the political ladder rather quickly into positions of significant power.

Any legitimate conservative leader or candidate would therefore know about globalist terminology such are the term “Reset” and try to avoid using it at all costs.

No right wing leader would want to be associated with a globalist agenda that the majority of conservatives would rather go to war against.

It could be taken as a limited gaff or mistake, but Truss’ recent use of the term raises eyebrows considering her past affiliations with the WEF. She states that:

“We believe in making it easier for our wealth creators, doers and makers to get things done… Britain’s economy needs a reset. We cannot continue on the current trajectory of managed decline. Instead, we must take a new direction. I will lead us down that path to a better future.”

This comment was made not long after Truss addressed the plunge of the Pound and the near bankruptcy of the UK pension system.

A key requirement built into any economic “reset” would be the collapse of the old model. Truss might simply be describing what is likely to happen rather than what she wants to happen, but she does present the concept of a reset as a solution, and not as a threat. Meaning, she should be watched carefully by conservatives.