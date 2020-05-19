British PM Boris Johnson Set To Discuss Coronavirus Vaccine Efforts With Bill Gates

British prime minister Boris Johnson is set to discuss efforts to find a coronavirus vaccine with Bill and Melinda Gates next month.
Johnson and the billionaire couple will discuss the international response to the Covid-19 ahead of of the Global Vaccine Summit, hosted by the UK on June 4th.
ITV News reports: The summit hopes to raise at least £6bn for a vaccine after £6.5bn was raised in a global funding drive co-hosted by Boris Johnson in early May.
The UK and The Gates Foundation – the couple’s philanthropic organisation – are among the world’s biggest contributors to international attempts to find a vaccine for Covid-19.
In late March, Mr Gates thanked Mr Johnson and the UK for a “vital commitment” of £210m toward vaccine efforts.
At the time, it was reported to be the world’s biggest donation to the vaccination effort.
In May, the Gates Foundation said it would spend $245 million to fight the coronavirus pandemic after already pledging over £100 million in March.
