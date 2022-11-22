British MP Suspended Following Comments About Vaccines & Excess Deaths

British MP Andrew Brigden was suspended from Parliament earlier this month after he made some factual comment about how the Covid jabs harming people.

Speaking on on the floor of Parliament, Brigden told other MP’s : “Even a casual glance at the data shows that there’s a very strong correlation between excess deaths and the level of vaccine uptake in that country. Surely, we must have an investigation? These are tens of thousands of people who are dying.“

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Of course it may be nothing but a coincidence, but immediately after making his statements, Bridgen was suspended from Parliament over a completely unrelated matter.

This should speak volumes about the high percentage of MPs, and others, who know what’s going on but choose to remain silent.

Conservative Zone reports: It’s kind of a bombshell that an elected politician would get up and say that out loud. No one in Congress has had the guts to stand up and do that yet. Bridgen was given a 7-day suspension from Parliament immediately after that speech. It was supposedly for an unrelated infraction of some sort, but come on. We all know what really happened there.

Let’s take a look at Bridgen’s statement from a purely factual, data-based standpoint. He says there’s a very strong correlation between a country’s excess mortality rate and the amount of vaccine uptake in countries. What do the numbers say?

Here’s an easy comparison. Chile is the most heavily vaccinated country in the entire world. They went COVID nutty down there. They double boosted a bunch of their citizens for reasons that are unclear, resulting in a national vaccination rate of 125% somehow. Huh? Anyway, they’re the most heavily vaccinated country in the world.

Bulgaria is the least vaccinated country in the world. Only 29% of Bulgaria’s citizens are fully vaccinated, and only 11% have taken a booster shot.

So, in comparing the most heavily vaccinated country in the world with the least heavily vaccinated, any guesses as to what’s happening to excess mortality in those countries?

In Bulgaria, where very few of their citizens are vaccinated against COVID, excess mortality declined by 1% this year. DECLINED. As in, fewer people died this year than died in the year before the vaccine rollout.

In Chile, where everybody is vaccinated and then some, their excess mortality rate has increased by almost 21% compared to pre-vaccine times. Chile has the biggest increase in excess mortality in the whole world.

Spain and Portugal have seen 18% increases in their excess mortality. In Greece, it’s up by 17%. New Zealand is up 15%. Iceland and Italy are up 14%. Here in America, our excess mortality rate has shot up by 11% compared to how it was before the COVID vaccine rollout. Norway and Australia have also seen 11% increases in all cause mortality. The only country where there has been a negative impact on excess mortality was Bulgaria.

The vaccines were supposed to save lives, but the only country where deaths have declined is in the one country that basically balked at the idea of injecting everyone with the experimental mRNA gene serum shots.

So, there is a correlation, as MP Bridgen stated. The correlation exists. That doesn’t mean that the shots are the definitive cause of the increase, but as Bridgen said, this should be investigated. We don’t have a single politician in America with the courage to say that much. Maybe some newbie who was just elected will say it from the House floor next year, if they don’t get the memo from Pfizer. But we won’t hold our breath.

Another worrisome thing about these increased death rates is that it seems to be increasing over time. That’s scary, because vaccine uptake has plateaued. No one is getting these shots anymore, so excess deaths should be flattening as well. But they’re not. Is this a long-term effect of the shots, which were never tested for long-term safety before being rushed to market and mandated by Joe Biden? Time will tell, but as of right now, it’s not looking good for people who were frightened or coerced into taking these shots.