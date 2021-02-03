British Man Testifies He Saw ‘Evil’ 7ft Shapeshifting Reptilian While Cycling Home

A British man has testified that he saw an “evil” seven-foot tall telepathic shapeshifting reptilian as he cycled home during lockdown.
Paul Froggatt, 26, said he saw the non-humanoid creature as he cycled home through woodland in Warwick.
“It sounds crazy but I felt I could sense its feelings towards me and it was just like pure alien hatred,” Paul told reporters.
“You know when you’re watching a David Attenborough documentary and you see a spider eating a fly and just a malevolent sense of evil?”
Paul claims he was forced to quit his job after sceptical colleagues labeled him the “Mantis man of Warwick”.
Dailystar.co.uk reports: But Paul added he had been left traumatised and now struggles to sleep after cycling through Oakwood and Blacklow Spinney – shortly after finishing a 12-hour shift shift at a dog food warehouse on July 16 last year.
He said: “On a Thursday morning at 5am I was cycling home from work and I saw something odd in the sky. It was a glowing orange sphere just hovering on the horizon.
“At first I thought it must be Venus or a satellite but it seemed to be much closer than either of these things.
“I stopped on my way to take some photos – the object looked a fair bit bigger in person than visible in the photos.
“This is when the object started to move around and rotate in shape. I could see it was circular with a part sticking out from the main body.
“When this started I got the chills down my back and felt like there was something wrong here, I hurried on my way home.
“As I kept cycling I could swear the object was moving along my course but I just told myself it must be some kind of optical illusion.
“I entered a wooded area and lost sight of the object through the trees. Usually at this time of morning there is a chorus of bird song and insects but the woods were dead silent.”
He continued: “As I cycled down the path I came around a bend I saw something I will never forget.
“Standing a few meters ahead is what I can only describe as a humanoid praying mantis.
“This thing was at-least 7 foot tall, light green with triangular head and big oval black eyes. It had all the features of a mantis but stood on two legs and had a somehow human like shape about it.
“I was completely frozen with fear. For what felt like an age – but was probably only seconds – I stared into this creature’s eyes and it stared back.
“I felt like it could read my mind and I could read its.
“My fear was replaced with completely alien thoughts of utter hatred and evil I felt projected from this thing.
“I suddenly snapped out of this hypnotic kind of state and it made a step back as if it was gonna pounce on me.”
