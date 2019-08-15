British Government To Tackle Knife Crime Using Warnings On Fried Chicken Boxes

The British Government has been mocked on social media after announcing their strange new initiative to cut knife crime in the country – using takeaway chicken
The new campaign launched by the Home Office aims to try and combat the stabbing epidemic by plastering the hashtag “#knifefree” on boxes of chicken from well known takeaways.
More than 320,000 take away chicken boxes with the hashtag and a message against carrying knives have already been distributed to over 210 outlets in England and Wales.
North Wales Live reports: The insides of the boxes are printed with real life stories of young people who have chosen to pursue positive activities, such as boxing or music, instead of carrying a knife.
Many of the participating shops will also have screens showing the campaign.
Mr Malthouse said: “These chicken boxes will bring home to thousands of young people the tragic consequences of carrying a knife and challenge the idea that it makes you safer.
“The government is doing everything it can to tackle the senseless violence that is traumatising communities and claiming too many young lives, including bolstering the police’s ranks with 20,000 new police officers on our streets.”
The proposal was not universally welcomed, with shadow home secretary Diane Abbott describing it as “crude”.
