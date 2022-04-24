British Forces Are Training Ukrainian Troops In Poland & Britain Says Boris Johnson

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been accused of disclosing ‘military secrets’ after he revealed that British forces are training Ukrainian troops not only in Poland but also in Britain itself.

The Prime Minister said that British forces are training Ukrainians in the use of anti-aircraft missile systems in Poland, just across the border from Ukraine, and also training them in the use of armoured vehicles at home in Britain.

“I can say that we are currently training Ukrainians in Poland in the use of anti-aircraft defence and actually in the UK in the use of armoured vehicles,” Johnson said.

However his revealations have not gone down well with a Polish General who has accused Johnson of disclosing militry secrets. General Waldemar Skrzypczak said the British PM is ‘tempting evil’ and should think before speaking.

RT reports: Skrzypczak, who headed one of the multinational divisions in Iraq in the mid-2000s, told Polish newspaper Fakt that “when we were on missions abroad it was hard to imagine that one of the politicians would talk about our plans or training on television.”

By making the comments, Johnson “reveals military secrets” to Russia, the general said. “Training is a military matter and must be kept under wraps. The man should… think before saying such things.”

The former commander of Poland’s land forces called the prime minister’s behavior “extremely irresponsible,” warning that it could lead to “disastrous consequences.”

The prime minister may not be aware of this, but with such statements he endangers the success of the entire military operation, as well as the safety of soldiers,” Skrzypczak said.

Johnson himself expressed concern over the outcome of the conflict for Kiev and its Western backers, warning that there is a “realistic possibility” of Russia achieving victory, and insisting that this is a reason to boost deliveries of lethal aid to Ukraine.

Britain has been one of Ukraine’s main backers and arms suppliers amid the ongoing conflict. London has already sent anti-tank and anti-aircraft missile systems and armored vehicles to Kiev, among other things.