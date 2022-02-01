British Footballer Dies Suddenly In Dubai After ‘Heart Attack’ On The Pitch

A British footballer has died suddenly in Dubai after suffering a heart attack on the pitch.

Amateur footballer Alfie Nunn, who was 35, reportedly died after having a cardiac arrest while playing football last week.

The Sun reports: The Londoner, who played for a number of clubs in southeast London and Kent, including Fisher FC, Croydon FC, Canterbury City, and Beckenham Town, had moved to Dubai several years ago to work as an estate agent.

A colleague at his firm, Haus&Haus, told The Sun Online he had passed away while playing football on Thursday afternoon.

Tributes have poured in for the striker, who grew up in Rotherhithe, Southwark, southeast London.

Our captain during the good times, a friend to everyone always.



Heartbreaking news to hear that Alfie Nunn has so sadlly passed away. Alfie captained Beck’s during our treble win in 2014.



Our condolences and thoughts go out to Alfie’s family. Rest In Peace Alfie. pic.twitter.com/K0xH7GQU2D — Beckenham Town FC (@beckenhamtownfc) January 28, 2022

Alfie’s former physio at Fisher FC, who also play in Rotherhithe, told The Sun Online he was a “great guy, loved by everyone”.

In a statement, the club said: “We have been informed that former Fish midfielder Alfie Nunn, who featured regularly during the 2015/16 season, has passed away after suffering a heart attack while playing in Dubai.

“Our thoughts are with Alfie’s family and friends at this sad time.”

The statement went on: “Alfie… grew up close to our St Paul’s ground and played for Bermondsey and Rotherhithe primary schools district side before moving through youth football and appearing for Croydon in the Isthmian League.

“He played under former Fisher manager Dean Harrison at Stansfeld and then Beckenham Town before again joining up with Dean by moving to Fisher in 2015 after short spells at Whitstable Town and Erith & Belvedere.