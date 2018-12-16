British Dr Who Paid To Have Sex With Girls As Young As Nine Jailed For 5 Years In Cambodia

A British doctor who paid to have sex with girls between the ages of nine and thirteen has been jailed for five years in Cambodia.

His Vietnamese wife who helped procure the young victims from poor families was also jailed for five years in Phnom Penh last week and both will be deported after their release.

The seventy year old pedophile Clive Cressy was found with a suitcase full of Barbie dolls and young girl’s clothing alongside his condoms and lubricant.

The Mail Online reports: The physician was arrested at his apartment in Cambodia’s capital Phnom Penh along with his Vietnamese wife, 27, who procured vulnerable youngsters for him.

He was found guilty at a court in the city yesterday, where prosecutors said he had paid up to $3,000 (£2,400) to his victims to have ‘unlimited sex’ whenever he wanted.

Prosecutors said Cressy from Hove, East Sussex, had moved to Cambodia in 2015 before starting a job as an English literature teacher at a private school.

He claimed that he and his wife Chea Sokthy, 27, ‘adopted’ the four young Vietnamese girls, all from poor rural families, to educate them and give them a better life.

But while living at their apartment, Cressy paid each victim to ‘have sex with them any time he wanted’ while his wife received $1,000 (£790) for each girl she recruited.

Police rescued the four traumatised girls from the Phnom Penh apartment when it was raided and Cressy arrested on April 27, 2017.

Cressy’s wife initially went on the run but was re-arrested in June this year. She denied any knowledge of his actions but was found guilty.

Presiding Judge Thlang Phaneth jailed Cressy for five years but the victims may appeal what their lawyers regard as a light sentence.