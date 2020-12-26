British Censors Give ‘Flash Gordon’ An ‘Offensive Warning’ Over Ming The Merciless Character

Viewers have been warned about an ‘outright offensive’ character in the iconic 1980 movie Flash Gordon.

The British Board of Film Classification added the warning over Ming the Merciless, and have advised the audience that the character, played by the late Swedish actor Max von Sydow, is a ‘discriminatory stereotype’.

The film was reclassified as a 12A earlier this year (meaning no one younger than 12years old can see the film in a cinema unless accompanied by an adult) and the BBFC said Ming is ‘coded as an east Asian character’ and would now be considered, ‘dubious if not outright offensive’.

Brietbart reports: In other words, the fascists over at the BBFC have decided children under 12 are no longer allowed to watch a perfectly harmless movie without being accompanied by a parent, you know, because a white guy played an Asian guy.

Things just keep getting dumber and dumber and dumber and dumber.

Sensitivity labels now? For who? Who cares about this stuff other than left-wing morons?

What exactly are you protecting me from with this rating?

Sadly, we’re doing it over here already, as we saw with the stupid uproar over Gone with the Wind earlier this year. HBO Max has vandalized the most popular movie ever made, one of the greatest movies ever made, with a woke lecture that introduces the film and basically says, Here’s why you should be ashamed of yourself for enjoying this movie.

It’s a world and country full of crybabies with too much times on their hands and a creepy mania determined to enforce their sick idea of morality on everyone else. And now they are vandalizing art with warning labels and lectures and tutorials informing us about how we are supposed to interpret whatever it is we’re watching.

Can you imagine what Lenny Bruce would have say about all of this if he were around today?

Actually, that’s pretty easy to imagine. He wouldn’t be allowed to say anything.

He would have been the first one canceled and blacklisted.