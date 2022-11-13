British Airways To Allow Male Pilots & Cabin Crew To Wear Makeup, Paint Their Nails & Carry Handbags

British Airways will allow male pilots and cabin crew to wear make-up and carry handbags in an overhaul of the airliner’s strict uniform rules.
The UK’s second largest airline carrier says male pilots will be allowed to wear make up, paint their nails, and carry handbags regardless of their gender and sexual identity
The strict rules on hairstyles have also been eased, meaning men may now wear ‘man buns’, but tattoos are still now allowed
Breitbart reports: Following the introduction of so-called gender neutral uniforms by their competitor Virgin Atlantic, British Airways is apparently trying to out-woke the Richard Branson airliner by allowing male pilots to wear makeup and don women’s handbags.
An internal briefing sent to staff seen by the Daily Mail this week said that they should “be bold, be proud, be yourself” and that BA hoped that the updated uniform standards would be “embraced by everyone regardless of gender, gender identity, ethnicity, background, culture, sexual identity, or otherwise”.
The new uniform rules will allow male pilots and cabin crew to wear a “touch of mascara and lip colour,” as well as wearing fake eyelashes and coloured fingernails.
Rules on the length of hair have also been loosened, with men now allowed to wear “man buns”. Visible tattoos still remain prohibited, however, and the actual uniforms themselves will remain different between men and women.
“We are proud of all of our colleagues at British Airways and we are committed to an inclusive working environment,” a British Airways spokesman said.
“We have worked with our people to create updated guidelines for grooming, beauty and accessories, allowing our colleagues to bring the best, most authentic version of themselves to work every day.”
The move comes after Richard Branson’s Virgin Atlantic introduced gender neutral uniforms in September to allow staff to “wear the clothing that expresses how they identify or present themselves”.
