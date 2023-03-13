British Airways Pilot Suffers Heart Attack & Dies Just Before He Was Due To Fly Packed Passenger Jet

A British Airways pilot collapsed and died after suffering a heart attack shortly before he was due to fly a plane full of holidaymakers back to the UK.

The pilot, who has not yet been named, was getting ready to captain the flight from Cairo to Heathrow when he collapsed in the crew’s hotel.

He managed to get from his room to the foyer, where colleagues performed CPR on him, but tragically they were unable to save him.

Airline bosses were forced to delay the scheduled Airbus A321 flight, with passengers unaware of the reasons behind their wait, The Sun reports.

A source told the newspaper: ‘It has rocked BA. It doesn’t bear imagining if he had suffered a heart attack at 30,000ft.’

The veteran pilot had reportedly been suffering from ill health in the months before his death.