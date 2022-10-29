Britain Has Fallen: With Rishi Sunak, the WEF’s ‘Coup’ Is Complete

In case you haven’t been paying attention, the UK is onto its third Prime Minister in the last 7 weeks. First Boris Johnson was forced out, then Liz Truss served as PM for 45 days until she too was removed. The shortest serving PM in British history was replaced by Rishi Sunak, WEF member, billionaire, and owner of a shadowy company with a pyramid shaped office that happens to be working hand-in-glove with Klaus Schwab’s WEF to implement key planks of the globalist agenda.

So what has happened in the UK in the last couple of months? In short, the World Economic Forum has pulled off a coup, deposing two sitting prime ministers, overriding British democracy, devastating the economy, and finally installing their own man, Rishi Sunak.

Whoever gets the UK PM gig will also have their strings pulled by Klaus Schwab. The orders will come from elsewhere.

The whole leadership contest to be Prime Minister was simply a charade to give the British public the illusion of democracy and choice. The fact is the WEF had their man lined up a long time ago.

In what can only be considered a “coup” to oust Liz Truss, we had WEF Prime Minister Liz Truss and WEF member Kwasi Kwarteng at the helm implementing more intended devastation for the UK economy.

Then guess who then took over to “right” the ship. That’s right, it was WEF member Jeremy Hunt. What a coincidence!

Then 3 people entered the fray to become the UK’s next Prime Minister. Rishi Sunak, Boris Johnson and Penny Mordaunt.

Would you be shocked if I told you that all 3 are also WEF members? Whoever said that democracy was an illusion?!

And then there is the small matter of the UK government also being an official WEF partner. Yes, they aren’t just members, they are partners in crime.

But to really understand the nature of the crime, we need to delve slightly deeper. Let’s take a look at the runners and riders who were vying to become the UK’s next Prime Minister and especially the MPs who were backing Sunak, Johnson and Mordaunt. In particular, it is the MPs who have WEF links that are of interest. I’ll tell you upfront you will begin to see a pattern.

Nearly all of those who supported Sunak are WEF members. Johnson and Mordaunt had only one each.

So who were the WEF member MPs who backed Sunak before Johnson and Mordaunt conceded?

I left Ellwood for last because he is the most Deep State of them all.

Not only is he a WEF member, but he was deeply involved in the Russiagate plot against Trump from within British intelligence, laundering CIA and FBI spying requests on Trump and his associates. This is illegal under US law, particularly the CIA, but they used the loophole that British intelligence that was ‘shared’, despite the CIA asking for it in the first place.

Ellwood is also a Territorial officer in the British Army’s 77th Brigade holding the senior rank of Lieutenant Colonel. For those who are unaware, the 77th Brigade is the psyops organization of the British armed forces which is active in molding opinion on social media including Facebook, Twitter and Reddit.

So now that you’ve been introduced to the WEF members who got Sunak into 10 Downing Street, let’s take a closer look at how the events played out.

Sunak was certainly has quick off the mark in putting his cards on the table. In actual fact, a little bit too quick for some. He seems to be ahead of the game by a good 6 months. Did Klaus drop him a hint about his glorious future? Back in December 2021 he registered the web site for his tilt at the PM premiership when Johnson was still steering the ship after he got his navigation orders from the World Economic Forum.

You could argue that Sunak knew what was coming down the track and, like the Goldman Sachs banker he was in his former life, he was just hedging his bets.

Sunak resigned as Chancellor on 5 July 2022, citing the differences between himself and Boris Johnson in his resignation letter. On 8 July 2022, he announced his candidacy to replace Johnson in the upcoming Conservative party leadership election.

In a very slick video Sunak’s campaign was up and running in no time.

It also didn’t take him long to change his Twitter profile to “Ready For Rishi”.

Where it gets really interesting is when we go down the rabbit hole and ask “Cui Bono” or how does he benefit. The short answer is he benefits enormously. Here’s why.

Whilst in college Sunak met his wife, Akshata Murty, the daughter of the Indian billionaire N. R. Narayana Murthy, known as the “Indian Bill Gates.”

Murthy founded Infosys, in August 2009. Akshata Murty owns a 0.91% stake in Infosys, which is valued at about $900m (£690m), as of April 2022.

So Sunak’s stake or should I say his wife’s stake is nearly £700 million. That’s a nice chunk of change. Unsurprisingly InfoSys is a member of the World Economic Forum.

In their WEF profile it says:

‘InfoSys steers clients through their digital journey by enabling them with an artificial intelligence-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change.”

They are very closely aligned to the 4th Industrial Revolution. Their articles that appear on the WEF site are equally as telling.

In December 2020 InfoSys President and WEF member Ravi Kumamoto wrote an article called “Business has a big role to play in vaccinating the world.”

Other article written by InfoSys include:

“3 ways to fill worrying cybersecurity gaps.”

“3 levers for ensuring equitable access to the data economy.”

“Digital identity can help advance inclusive financial services.”

These articles alone should be cause for concern. Vaccines, Data and Digital Identities.

Do you see where this is going? It all ties back to CBDCs, and Social Credit Scores yet again.

InfoSys has been a regular at Davos for years. They even had their own lounge at Davos this year.

They also have a questionable office in Bangalore in the shape of a pyramid.

The same pyramid appears on the back of the US $1 note.

This is a universal symbol – appearing all over the globe – and denotes a religion that believes in and worships a god, but not THE God. Here it is again, a part of Israel’s Supreme Court:

Here that same symbol now, at the IRS headquarters in Maryland:

World leaders are also fond of flashing the sign.

The reason world leaders flash that sign and the reason it appears so often across the world is that all governments are controlled by their Central Bank . All Central Banks are controlled by the BIS – the Central Bank of Central Banks – which is openly calling for a CBDC to enslave the world by allowing the BIS to determine – in real time – how, when, if, and what you can spend their money on.

Conveniently, Rishi Sunak, the WEF puppet, is the face of CBDCs.

We are getting close to the top of the pyramid now and the root of the control structure. Who controls the BIS? Who will control the CBDCs?

Many people say it is the Rothschilds. Meyer Amschel Rothschild, the patriarch of the notorious banking clan and founding father of international finance, famously said “Permit me to issue and control the money of a nation, and I care not who makes its laws.”

With their printed imaginary fiat, the Central Banks control the minds of men and thus, all nations. This has been true since their inception, and is their raison d’être. The love of money really is the root of all evil.

But it gets worse. Those at top of the pyramid cannot leave anything up to chance, and so instead of relying on just money to corrupt and control politicians, leaders, musicians, pundits, and anyone with a big audience (and thus a wide reach), they turn to horrific methods of control to get those influencers under their thumb.

Every world leader – and most entertainers and news broadcasters – are compromised in this way, meaning they are ALL doing the bidding of their masters at the top of that pyramid. This bidding equates to corrupting all minds, sexualizing children, transhumanism, depopulation, and slavery for the survivors.

This is why they are all singing the same songs and enacting the same destructive policies. They want to induce a mental health crisis along with war, famine, pestilence, and death.

The entire system is attacking us with the end goal to kill most of us and corrupt and enslave the rest. Rishi Sunak is as elitist as the next billionaire at Davos with their transhumanist and depopulation agendas. According to a young Rishi, his friends are all aristorcrats and upper class. He doesn’t do working class friends.

Klaus Schwab carried out a “coup” and the WEF now has complete control over Great Britain. How the mighty have fallen.

Is the whole plot starting to come together for you now?

Watch: