Breonna Taylor’s Mom Calls BLM an Utter Fraud: “I’m so Sick of Ya’ll”

Breonna Taylor’s mom has slammed Black Lives Matter (BLM) for being a fraudulent organization that does not care about the African American community.

Last year Breonna Taylor was killed during a knock-and-announce drug raid, during which her boyfriend shot at police and they returned fire. LMPD Sgt. Jon Mattingly was shot during the exchange but has since made a full recovery.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Last September Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced that there will be no charges filed against two of the Louisville police officers involved in the shooting of Breonna Taylor, while the third was charged with “wanton endangerment.”

Wanton endangerment is a Class D felony, punishable by one to five years in prison.

Breonna Taylor’s mom went off on BLM and said the organization has not helped her family at all.

“I have never personally dealt with BLM Louisville and personally have found them to be fraud, Attica Scott another fraud,” Breonna’s mom Tamika Palmer said in a Facebook post.

“I could walk in a room full of people who claim to be here for Breonna’s family who don’t even know who I am, I’ve watched y’all raise money on behalf of Breonna’s family who has never done a damn thing for us nor have we needed it or asked so Talk about fraud.”

She concluded with: “I’m a say this before I go I’m so sick of some of y’all and I was last anybody who needs it I’m with this shit enough is enough!!”