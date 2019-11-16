Brennan Threatens Trump: “May Your Downfall Be Swift”

Former CIA Director John Brennan sent President Trump a menacing warning on Friday amid the Schiff impeachment hearing.

Fired US Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch testified on Friday on day two of the Schiff show.

The Obama-appointee was fired last May and she appears to have perjured herself in last month’s closed-door testimony.

President Trump slammed the corrupt former Ambassador during Friday’s hearing in real time via a pair of tweets.

“Everywhere Marie Yovanovitch went turned bad. She started off in Somalia, how did that go?” Trump said.

“Then fast forward to Ukraine, where the new Ukrainian President spoke unfavorably about her in my second phone call with him. It is a U.S. President’s absolute right to appoint ambassadors.”

Brennan immediately responded to Trump with a very creepy and menacing tweet.

“Your comments reflect the despicable nature of your character, hate & fear of our foreign service officers & desperation to protect your corrupt & criminal acts. Your efforts to intimidate will fail. May your downfall be swift, your penalty onerous, & your legacy condemned by all,” Brennan said.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: According to investigative reporter Paul Sperry, Brennan planted the whistleleaker Eric Ciaramella inside of the Trump White House to spy on the president and thwart the Spygate investigation with another attempted coup.

CIA snitch Eric Ciaramella filed a whistleblower complaint in August over a July 25 phone call President Trump had with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky alleging Trump engaged in quid pro quo when he pressured Zelensky to investigate the Biden crime family.

Ciaramella met with Schiff’s staffers before he filed the whistleblower complaint and coordinated the latest coup attempt as the Democrats launched an impeachment inquiry based off of Ciaramella’s complaint.

Brennan celebrated and encouraged an unlimited number of whistleblowers to come forward and file complaints against Trump.

Brennan was also behind the first failed coup attempt and peddled the phony Hillary-funded dossier to push the Russian collusion canard.

Brennan is currently under investigation by US Attorney from Connecticut John Durham for his role in Spygate, so he is desperate to remove President Trump from office.