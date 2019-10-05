Brennan Demands Republicans ‘Abandon Trump’ and Oust Him From White House

Former CIA boss John Brennan has urged Republicans in Congress to stab President Trump in the back and remove him from office.

“Press conference with Finnish President shows President Trump is a national disgrace who deserves impeachment, conviction, & ouster from office. Republicans in Congress must abandon him now if they care about our country & have any hope of salvaging a political future for GOP,” Brennan tweeted.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Brennan was the architect of Spygate and rumors are swirling he planted a Deep State CIA spy inside the White House in order to create a new scandal to push for impeachment.

We now know the Deep State whistleblower is a registered Democrat and a CIA officer who was detailed to work at the White House.

According to investigative reporter Paul Sperry, the partisan CIA Operative and Democrat helped dig up dirt on Trump and Manafort in Ukraine in 2016 while working in the Obama White House during the 2016 campaign.

Brennan admitted recently that he will be interviewed by US Attorney from Connecticut John Durham in the DOJ’s investigation into Spygate.

The walls are closing in on Brennan which is why he called on an unlimited number of Deep State spies to file whistleblower complaints with the new whistleblower form using second-hand knowledge and gossip to destroy Trump.

Sorry, Brennan but if the House of Representatives votes to impeach President Trump, 20 Republican Senators would have to flip and vote in favor of impeachment to convict Trump which is highly unlikely.