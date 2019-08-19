Brennan Angrily Lashes out at Trump Following Successful Reelection Rally in New Hampshire

Former CIA Chief John Brennan angrily lashed out at President Trump over the weekend following Trump’s successful reelection rally in New Hampshire.

Brennan is determined to replace Trump in 2020 with a Democrat because Attorney General Bill Barr and US John Durham are investigating Brennan’s role in the Obama-led Spygate scandal.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Trump’s rally this week was a real barn burner — Trump smashed Elton John’s attendance record the Manchester arena.

Thousands of people packed the SNHU arena and thousands more were outside who were not allowed in per code.

The Daily Mail reported earlier Friday the Manchester deputy fire marshal said Trump’s crowd was 11,500 with maybe a few more, while an arena official told the Mail that the empty upper deck seats were from people packing the floor instead.

Brennan lashed out at Trump and called on Americans to “elect someone to safeguard & strengthen democracy, not trample it.”

“The stain Donald Trump leaves on our Nation’s soul should be a constant reminder that we cannot assume candidates for public office have the competence, integrity, & decency Americans deserve. In 2020, we need to elect someone to safeguard & strengthen democracy, not trample it,” Brennan said.

And we’re supposed to believe Brennan didn’t abuse his power and use the might of the US government to spy on and target Donald Trump?