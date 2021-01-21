Brennan: Biden Intel Community ‘Moving in Laser-Like Fashion’ to Combat Trump Insurgency

Disgraced former CIA Director John Brennan has admitted that Biden’s intelligence officials are “moving in laser like fashion to try to uncover as much as they can about what looks very similar to insurgency movements that we’ve seen overseas…”

Brennan was referring to President Trump supporters and his allies in Congress.

Brennan then went to warn that the belief system across America “brings together an unholy alliance of religious extremists, authoritarians, fascists, bigots, racists, nativists, even libertarians.”

“And unfortunately I think there’s been this momentum that generated as a result of unfortunately the demagogic rhetoric of people that’s just departed government, but also those who continue in the halls of Congress and so I really do think that the law enforcement, homeland security, intelligence, and even the defense officials are doing everything possible to root out what seems to be a very very serious and insidious threat to our democracy and our republic,” Brennan said during an appearance on MSNBC on Wednesday.

Saraacarter.com reports: Brennan’s statement comes after the January 6 riot in which the Capitol was attacked after Trump spoke and encouraged his supporters to protest the electoral college certification vote in Congress.

After the mob stormed into the Capitol that day, resulting in the death of 5 people, Trump said that contesting the results should be done peacefully.