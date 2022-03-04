BREAKING: U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham Calls for President Putin’s Assassination

Russian President Vladimir Putin must be assassinated by his own people, according to Sen. Lindsey Graham (R., S.C.) who said it would be the only way to save the world from disaster following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“Somebody in Russia has to step up to the plate,” said Sen. Graham on Thursday, who went on to threaten the Russian people with consequences including “abject poverty” and lives “lived in darkness” if somebody doesn’t stab Putin in the back.

Sen. Graham first made the assassination demand during an interview on Sean Hannity’s show on Fox News. He then repeated the demand on Twitter, referencing both the betrayer of Julius Caesar and the architect of an unsuccessful 1944 plot to kill Adolf Hitler.

“Is there a Brutus in Russia? Is there a more successful Colonel Stauffenberg in the Russian military?” he asked. “The only way this ends is for somebody in Russia to take this guy out. You would be doing your country – and the world – a great service.”

In another tweet he added: “The only people who can fix this are the Russian people. Easy to say, hard to do. Unless you want to live in darkness for the rest of your life, be isolated from the rest of the world in abject poverty, and live in darkness you need to step up to the plate.“

Sen. Graham said on Wednesday that he thinks it “was a mistake” for former President Donald Trump to call Russian President Vladimir Putin a genius.

“I think that was a mistake. I think I know what he was trying to say, you know, going into the Donbas. But, no. Let’s just make it clear, Putin’s not a genius, he’s a war criminal,” said Graham.