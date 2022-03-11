Breaking: Russia Urgently Convenes UN Security Council to Present US BioLab Evidence

Russia has requested an extraordinary and urgent meeting of the UN Security Council on Friday to present conclusive proof of the “biological military activities of the United States on the territory of Ukraine”.

According to the Russian mission to the UN, the Russian military forces have uncovered conclusive proof that the U.S. military has been engaged in developing deadly pathogens and biological weapons in biolabs in Ukraine for decades.

Russia says they have proof of US-funded bio labs in Ukraine doing research on (1) bat coronavirus and (2) using migratory birds to spread biological weapons.

Military units were deployed by the Kremlin to secure these biolabs. And in the process of securing them they have recovered a treasure trove of documents allegedly proving the United States has violated the international accord governing Chemical and Biological Weapons.

The Council, which had no scheduled activity on Friday, was summoned to meet at 10am (15:00 GMT) with this single item on the agenda.

On Twitter, the Russian mission to the UN anticipated that they have “results of analysis of documents relating to biological military activities of the United States in Ukraine” supported by a series of studies on changes in the behavior of birds and other animals in that country.

The urgent convening of the UN Security Council comes amid accusations between Russia and the United States regarding the use of biological weapons in Ukraine. Yesterday, UN spokesman Stéphane Dujarric referred to Moscow’s accusations and said that the UN is not aware of such use.

In recent days, the Russian government has assured that its Army has discovered evidence in Ukraine of a “emergency disposal” of traces, something that points to the existence of a supposed biological-military program developed in Ukraine and financed, according to Moscow, by the Pentagon.

The Russian Ministry of Defense spokesman, Igor Konashenkov, assured that employees of these biological laboratories allegedly reported the destruction on February 24 of particularly dangerous pathogens such as plague, anthrax, tularemia, cholera and other deadly diseases.

Also yesterday, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki warned that Russia may be planning to use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine in response to the “false” Russian accusations against Washington.

And today the same Psaki recalled that Russia “has a large biological and chemical weapons program” and a “history of inventing lies“.