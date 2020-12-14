BREAKING: President Trump To Pardon Julian Assange, Reports Suggest

President Trump is going to pardon Julian Assange according to Pastor Mark Burns.

Burns, who broke the news on Twitter, is a Trump supporter and an evangelical minister, televangelist and political candidate who is the pastor of the Harvest Praise & Worship Center in South Carolina.

BREAKING: President Trump will pardon Julian Assange. — Pastor Mark Burns (@pastormarkburns) December 14, 2020

Trump has had several calls to pardon the WikiLeaks founder.

Democrat lawmaker Tulsi Gabbard is among those who has been suggesting that the president pardons Julian Assange

She has been urging President Trump to issue pardons for both Julian Assange and whistleblower Edward Snowden, reminding him that they helped “expose” the “deep state.”

Snowden retweeted the pastor’s post and like many others is hoping that the news is true

I very much hope this is true. The case against Assange is based on a legal theory that would criminalize the work of every journalist, both at home and abroad. https://t.co/A667OXoWq7 — Edward Snowden (@Snowden) December 14, 2020

Will he be next?

More to follow.