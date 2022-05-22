Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro Says He Will NOT Be Signing WHO Pandemic Treaty

President Jair Bolsonaro has announced that Brazil will not be turning over its sovereignty to the World Health Organization (WHO) by signing their globalist pandemic treaty.

He said: “National sovereignty is not something to be handed over to WHO or other entities and to be renounced just to join a club of seemingly advanced nations”

Led by Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the World Health Organization has repeatedly pushed outright lies and propgated mass fear about covid.

The Gateway Pundit reports: Dr. Tedros claimed COVID had a mortality rate for those who caught the virus of 3.4%, causing a global panic. This proved to be a ridiculous overestimation of the facts based on faulty calculations. We called him out in March 2020.

Tedros and the WHO also urged countries not to shut down travel from China, and pushed restrictions that did little to nothing to lessen the severity of the pandemic.

Now the globalists, including Joe Biden and the godless left in America, want to turn US sovereignty over to the WHO for future crises determined by the China-dominated organization.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro says — NO WAY this is happening with Brazil.