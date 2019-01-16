Brazil’s President to End ‘Gender Brainwashing’ of Children in Schools

Brazil’s new President Jair Bolsonaro has vowed to abolish ‘gender brainwashing’ in schools that teach “a boy that he’s not a boy and a girl that she’s not a girl.”

During a video address to citizens, Bolonsaro said he would forbid teachers from exploring “dangerous ideologies” that oppose traditional Christian values.

Infowars.com reports: Bolsonaro delivered the message while wearing a Japan soccer shirt, asserting, “In Japan, kids of 6/7 years can solve math problems our college students can’t, because here in Brazil, it’s more important to teach a boy that he’s not a boy and a girl that she’s not a girl (like they did in the National High School Exam) than to teach them something that will allow them to free themselves from social welfare, poverty, and misery.”

The Brazilian President also claimed that left-wing forces in the country were trying to turn pedophilia into an alternative sexual lifestyle, pointing to information on The Workers’ Party’s official website which re-defines pedophilia as a mental disorder and not a crime.

“This is what they [The Workers’ Party] want for kids since the age of six. What are they doing all throughout Brazil?” asked Bolsonaro. “Approximately 100,000 public schools are being used for political propaganda for The Workers’ Party.”

Bolsonaro’s vow to ‘defend the dignity’ of Brazil’s children follows a previous promise that he would help to eliminate “the Marxist trash that has settled in educational institutions,” asserting, “We will evolve into forming citizens and no more political militants.”

He also insisted that the country should “should resist politically correct globalism, which has adopted the crazy notion of gender education.”

To oversee the mission, Bolsonaro appointed Mr. Ricardo Velez-Rodriguez as Brazil’s Minister of Education, a man tasked with re-establishing the country’s education system to supplant the previous model which “dismantles traditional values of our society […] of family, religion, and patriotism.”