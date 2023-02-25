Brazilian President Lula da Silva Instructs Police To Imprison Citizens Who Refuse COVID Jabs

Newly installed Brazilian President Lula da Silva has vowed to imprison any citizen who refuses to receive the experimental mRNA COVID-19 vaccination.

“This is completely insane. This is a nightmare,” journalist Karina Michelin said on the Children Health Defense roundtable about new Brazilian laws that would allow jailing and fines for refusing mandatory Covid jabs.

Rairfoundation.com reports: Under proposed law PL 5555 2020, Brazilian citizens could be imprisoned for 2-8 years for refusing mandatory vaccination. In addition, the same penalty is incurred by anyone who disseminates “fake news” regarding vaccines or their effectiveness.

The former inmate, socialist Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, more commonly known simply as “Lula,” was recently installed as the President of Brazil with help from Joe Biden-style ballot antics.

Lula recently revised the country’s welfare regulations, requiring parents to have their children “vaccinated” with the experimental and dangerous Covid “vaccines.” If parents refuse to inject their children, they will no longer be able to receive any financial aid.