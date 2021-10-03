Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro: Vaccine Passports Are All About Population Control

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has sounded the alarm on vaccine passports, warning that the agenda behind them is “population control” on a worldwide scale.

While leaders in the west continue to pursue imposing vaccine passports on the general public, Brazil’s Bolsonaro recently blasted the passport, saying it will eventually lead to full-blown tyranny by government’s across the globe.

“These governors of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Palo, Goias…You would issue a decree through the vaccine passport, that is, only those who are vaccinated can go to school, only those who are vaccinated can do such a thing,” Bolsonaro said.

“Guys, either we have freedom or we don’t. And the story says: that anyone who gives up a part of their freedom for security, ends up without freedom and without security.”

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro: “If you are accepting this vaccination passport, another requirement will come soon, and another and another…and you know where it will stop then…POPULATION CONTROL.”



pic.twitter.com/8q86KDNPOe — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) October 1, 2021

Bolsonaro didn't stop there as he continued to list the potential consequences of requiring vaccine passports, claiming it will lead to population control."If you are accepting of this vaccination passport, another requirement will come soon and another and another… and you know where it will stop then…population control. The people who most accused me of being a dictator are the ones who are doing it now."

While some might believe that the Brazilian President is overreacting, it should be noted that Israel recently required a Green Pass for all vaccinated citizens. First, citizens only need to be fully vaccinated. Now, the Israeli government changed the policy to make the passes invalid until citizens get the additional booster shot.