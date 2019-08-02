Brazilian President Bolsonaro Picks Pro-Trump Son as Ambassador to USA

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro recently picked his pro-Trump son Eduardo Bolsonara as a potential ambassador to the United States.

The Brazilian President cited Eduardo’s good relationship with President Trump’s children and his command of English as justification for the appointment.

President Trump welcomed the appointment, which is now subject to approval from the Brazilian Senate.

ABC.es reported (translated): The magistrate called Bolsonaro and his son Eduardo to demonstrate on the measure requested by the deputy of the Workers Party (PT), training led by former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, prisoner since 2018 for corruption.

The parliamentarian asks that justice determine the “immediate inhibition of the act of indication of Eduardo Bolsonaro , by his father, President of the Republic, to serve as head of diplomatic mission in the United States of America.”

According to the deputy, the appointment of Eduardo Bolsonaro as ambassador ” would violate all constitutional mandates concerning the impersonal and morality.” “The veto to nepotism is not a mere constitutional recommendation and a true commandment, and should not be wasted,” the text adds.

The Brazilian president proposed earlier this month the appointment of his third son as ambassador to Washington and cited as arguments his good relationship with the children of the president of the United States , Donald Trump, and his command of English. “I have experience around the world, I have been exchanging, I have fried hamburgers in the United States, in the cold of Maine,” he says.

Eduardo Bolsonaro, the most voted federal deputy in the October legislative elections, has Trump’s approval, who, like the Brazilian president, denied the day before his possible appointment was a case of nepotism. ” I think your son is excellent,” Trump said . “I know his son and that is probably why they have done it,” he added.