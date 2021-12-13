Brazilian President Blasts Vaccine Passports, Says ‘He’d Rather Die Than Lose His Freedom’

Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, who is currenly fighting hard to prevent the discriminatory measure being mandated on a federal level in his country, has compared vaccine passports to dog leashes.

Bolsonaro, a former military officer told the media at Palácio do Planalto, Brasília on Tuesday that he would “rather die” that lose his freedom.

“We asked [the health regulator], why the health passport? What is that leash that they want to put on the Brazilian people? Where is our freedom? I would rather die than lose my freedom” he said.

GreatGameIndia reports: Following the statements, Brazilian Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga confirmed that the government had wrote off the requirement for a Covid-19 injection certificate for travelers entering the country, telling reporters that “people cannot be discriminated between vaccinated and unvaccinated to impose restrictions.”

“Sometimes it is better to lose your life than to lose your freedom,” Queiroga added.

The national health regulator Anvisa has recommended foreign travelers get vaccinated and submit proof of vaccination at airports, with the Brazilian Supreme Court ruling that the government must finalize its position this week.