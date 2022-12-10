Brazilian Military Declare Bolsonaro ‘Supreme Commander of Brazil’ As Troops Execute ‘Treasonous’ Lula da Silva Officials

The Brazilian military have declared that Jair Bolsonaro will remain the “Supreme Commander of Brazil” as they continue their executions of “treasonous” Lula da Silva officials.

The announcement comes after the Brazilian military sided with the Brazilian people by declaring Bolsonaro the ‘true President of Brazil’ following evidence of a rigged election.

“I am the supreme commander of the armed forces,” Bolsonaro told the thousands of Brazilians surrounding the Alvorada presidential palace.

“The armed forces are the last obstacle to socialism. I am sure they are united. They owe loyalty to the people and respect for the Constitution. And they are responsible for our freedom,” Bolsonaro told the crowd.

Desculpem os pessimistas e derrotista, mas eu confio no Bolsonaro.



Deus, Pátria, Família e Liberdade!!!@jairbolsonaro 🇧🇷🫡🙌🏻



🎥 Palácio da Alvorada 09/12/2022

Presidente Jair Bolsonaro, no Palácio do Alvorada, 09/12/2022 🇧🇷

“Who decides where I go are you. Who decides which way the armed forces go are you,” Bolsonaro added.

"As forças armadas são o último obstáculo para o socialismo. Tenho certeza que estão unidas. Devem lealdade ao povo e respeito à Constituição. E são responsáveis pela nossa liberdade", disse Bolsonaro a apoiadores.

“Unlike other people, we are going to win,” he said, adding, “nothing is lost.”

Infowars.com reports: The address to supporters comes after weeks of protests as Brazilians contested their stolen election, where the questionable results showed a victory for socialist President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

This also comes days after the Army, in an unusual move, invaded favelas of Rio de Janeiro and killed top leaders of the Comando Vermelho (Red Command) drug cartel, which supports Silva, who was previously convicted and jailed for money laundering and corruption.

The military has also refused to rule out “possible fraud” as the reason behind Lula’s victory.

Bolsonaro has not recognized Lula’s alleged narrow victory in the October elections in the wake of reported voting anomalies in cartel-controlled states.

Brazil’s national electoral authority is set to certify the election on Monday.