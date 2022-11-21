Brazil Begins Snatching Kids Away From Parents Who Question Election Results

Brazilian President Lula da Silva has instructed child services to begin taking children away from parents who deny the election results.

Since October millions of disenfranchised Brazilians have taken to the streets to protest what they claim was a stolen election from former President Jair Bolsonaro.

From the tweet below: (translated) Around 22:00 hours (11/18/22) the Tutelary Council tried to remove children from their parents, in front of the Army Battalion on Av.Fernandes Lima – Maceió-AL

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: The protesters were not having it.

Por volta de 22:00 horas (18/11/22) o Conselho Tutelar tentou retirar crianças dos seus pais, em frente ao Batalhão do Exército na Av.Fernandes Lima – Maceió-AL



A resposta foi essa👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/nKmUfQQXVK — Advogados de Direita Brasil®️ (@movadvdireitabr) November 19, 2022

The Brazilian protesters pushed the child services representatives away from the crowd.

As reported earlier – The protests continue in Brazil against the stolen election. The people do not want the communists in charge:

The party of President Jair Bolsonaro presented its report and announced it will apply to have the election annulled since the results could not be validated.

Since the massive fraud during the runoff election on October 30th in Brazil, millions of Brazilians have been protesting on the streets every day against electoral fraud by Communist convicted criminal Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Mainstream media such as O Globo refuse to report on what may be the largest protests the world has ever seen, fueling even more rage and disappointment among the Brazilian people.

On Thursday, the far-left court ordered banks to block funds from at least 42 agricultural entrepreneurs supporting President Jair Bolsonaro.

Supreme Court Minister Alexandre de Moraes ordered the blocking of the bank accounts of at least 42 individuals and companies in Mato Grosso, suspected of financing the protests, CBN reported.

“The list was made by the Federal Police and the Federal Highway Police at the request of Moraes himself, upon receiving the news that 115 trucks had moved to Brasília, with the aim of reinforcing the acts, at the headquarters of the Army’s General Headquarters (QC). The decision was forwarded to the Central Bank last Saturday,” the outlet reported.

“In the decision, the minister stated that the rights to strike and assemble are guaranteed by the Federal Constitution. However, he said that the acts carried out since the first week of November are “anti-democratic” and “illegal.”