Boy Scouts File For Bankruptcy After Adopting Far-Left Ideology

The Boy Scouts of America (BSA) has filed for bankruptcy after caving into pressure from far-left, politically correct groups.
Founded in 1910, the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) is one of the largest Scouting organizations and youth organizations in the United States.
Fellowshipoftheminds.com reports: Boys are trained in responsible citizenship, character development, and self-reliance through participation in a wide range of outdoor activities, educational programs, and, at older age levels, career-oriented programs in partnership with community organizations. More than 110 million Americans have been participants in BSA programs at some time.
In recent years, BSA has been mired in controversy over the admission of LGBTs as scouts or adult leaders.
On January 1, 2014, after major businesses like Intel, UPS and Merch severed their financial ties with the BSA over its decision to retain its policy prohibiting LGBT scouts and adults, BSA changed its policy.
Henceforth, LGBTs are allowed, but any sexual conduct, whether heterosexual or homosexual, is not allowed. That, in turn, alienated some churches and conservative members who left the BSA for a new Christian scouting group, Trail Life USA.
Max Jaeger reports for the New York Post that sources told The Wall Street Journal that the Boy Scouts of America has hired Chicago law firm Sidley Austin for help in a potential Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing.
On December 12, 2018, BSA sent a letter to its employees that it plans to “explore all options available to ensure that the local and national programming of the Boy Scouts of America continues uninterrupted.”
BSA is overcome by an avalanche of problems, including:
- A precipitous drop in membership of as many as two-thirds of its members — some 4 million boys — since the 1970s. In the last two years alone, the Mormon Church — BSA’s first partner — where scout membership had long been considered a rite of passage, pulled 610,000 scouts.
- Dozens of sex abuse lawsuits, stemming from hundreds of claims of abuse in the ‘70s and ‘80s, including one filed by four former scouts who claim they were molested by scoutmaster Waldron Ackerman between 1974 and 1976. The plaintiffs claim that BSA was aware that scouting had become a “pedophile magnet” but didn’t take appropriate action to prevent abuse from occurring. Last year alone, BSA paid $7.6 million to an outside law firm to help fight its legal battles.
- A lawsuit by the Girl Scouts this November for trademark infringement and dilution after the Boy Scouts of America dropped “Boy” from its name to rebrand as just “Scouts” in its quest expand recruitment to girls and “transgenders”.
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- ‘Incredible Hulk’ Star Hospitalized After Routine Vaccination - December 15, 2018
- New EU President: Merging Europe & Africa Part Of ‘New World Order’ Plan - December 15, 2018
- In 2019 Bill Gates Will Spray Toxic Chemicals Into The Sky To Dim Our Sun - December 15, 2018