Boulder Mass Shooting Suspect Was Anti-Trump, WaPo Reader – Media Blackout

The Boulder, Colorado mass shooting suspect was a Trump-hating, Washington Post reader who shared the paper’s hatred of Donald Trump.

Ahmad Al-Issa was arrested after killing 10 people, including a police officer, during a shooting spree inside the King Soopers grocery store on Monday afternoon.

Since the shooting, it emerged that the suspect was an avid reader of left-leaning news outlets, an ISIS sympathizer, Muslim and an anti-Trump activist. All of these facts have been ignored by the same media outlets the shooter was a fan of.

Alleged shooter was a Washington Post reader who shared the paper's hatred of Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/qbw22TZd2h — Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 23, 2021

Facebook deleted a page belonging to Al-Issa that revealed the gunman was anti-Trump and had promoted pro-refugee, anti-Islamophobia talking points.

Summit.news reports: Al-Issa, who was born in Syria and migrated to the United States, made posts in 2018 in which he stated, “Trump is such a dick,” while blaming “racism” for his 2016 victory.

The gunman also shared a PBS article with the text, “Why refugees and immigrants are good for America,” while also accusing “racist, Islamophobic people” of hacking his phone.

Commenting on the 2019 New Zealand mosque massacre, Al-Issa said, “They were victims of the entire Islamophobia industry that vilified them.”

Journalist Andy Ngo reports that the page also revealed Al-Issa to be a “deeply religious Muslim.”

The #Boulder, Colo. mass shooting suspect who is accused of killing 10 people is an immigrant from Syria. His full name is Ahmad al-Aliwi al-Issa. His online posts show he was a deeply religious Muslim. pic.twitter.com/57vokI5jFz — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) March 23, 2021

According to Jack Posobiec, Joe Biden has been briefed that Al-Issa “had ISIS sympathies.”

BREAKING: Biden has been briefed the Colorado shooter had ISIS sympathies, per WH official — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) March 23, 2021

The fact that Al-Issa was a Muslim doesn’t mean that ordinary, hard-working, law-abiding Muslim-Americans share any blame for the tragedy.

However, if he had been white it’s guaranteed the media would have exploited the bloodshed to push their ceaseless narrative about the threat posed by “white supremacy.”

Ahmad Al-Issa. That’s it. That’s the tweet.



Be prepared for the barrage of “not all Arabs are terrorists” tweets from the people below: #Boulder pic.twitter.com/bz4iERczCn — I Am Leah (@Bossy_Leah) March 23, 2021