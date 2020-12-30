Boston tears down Lincoln statue because he is white

Authorities in Boston have torn down the statue of Abraham Lincoln that celebrated the emancipation of slaves – simply because Lincoln was white.

The statue, called The Emancipation Memorial, featured a freed slave kneeling before Lincoln. It is an exact copy of the statue in Washington, DC, which Frederick Douglass spoke at the dedication of in 1876.

The bronze statue features an inscription that states, “a race set free and the country at peace. Lincoln rests from his labors.”

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: The Boston Arts Commission voted to remove the statue in July, because people are offended that a black man would kneel before a white man. It was removed on Tuesday morning.

“After engaging in a public process, it’s clear that residents and visitors to Boston have been uncomfortable with this statue, and its reductive representation of the Black man’s role in the abolitionist movement,” Boston Mayor Marty Walsh (D) said in the statement at the time.

Democrats have been attempting to have the statue in DC removed as well.

Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, a nonvoting member who represents DC, introduced a bill to remove that one as well.

“The designers of the Emancipation Statue in Lincoln Park in DC didn’t take into account the views of African Americans. It shows,” Norton wrote. “Blacks too fought to end enslavement. That’s why I’m introducing a bill to move this statue to a museum.”