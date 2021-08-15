Boris Johnson’s Wife Urges Pregnant Women To Get The Covid Vaccine

The British prime minister’s wife, who is pregnant with their second child said she was “feeling great” after having her second covid vaccine and is urging other pregnant women to get the jab.

In an Instagram post, Carrie Johnson said that she understood people’s anxieties but that the evidence was “reassuring” claiming that “the data shows there is no increased risk or miscarriage, something I was definitely concerned about.”

The Evening Standard reports: Mrs Johnson announced her pregnancy last month when she also revealed she had a miscarriage earlier this year.

Her message on Instagram was accompanied by a selfie in which she is wearing a sticker showing she had had her vaccine.

Mrs Johnson said nearly 200,000 pregnant women in the UK and US had now had a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine “without safety concerns”.

“The Royal College of Midwives has said that expectant mothers are at greater risk of serious illness if they get Covid so being vaccinated really is the best way to keep you and your baby safe,” she wrote.

Data looking at pregnant women admitted to English hospitals up to July showed that, in the previous three months, 171 pregnant women had been admitted to hospital with Covid symptoms.

Ninety-eight per cent were unvaccinated, and three of them had received a single dose of the vaccine.

Mrs Johnson’s post comes after England’s chief midwife urged pregnant women to be vaccinated as soon as possible.

When the UK’s vaccine programme began pregnant women were advised not to have the jab but as new safety data became available the advice changed.

Pregnant women are now told to have the vaccine because contracting Covid can be dangerous for expectant mothers.